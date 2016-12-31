Massive six by Chris Lynn to Shaun Tait in Big Bash League

WOW! Just look at this six by Chris Lynn to Shaun Tait in Big Bash League season 2016-17. Tait was shocked and surprised after watching that.









Chris Lynn is a massive hitter of a cricket ball and he is famous for his big hitting. In this year’s BBL, Lynn smashed one of the longest six in cricket history to one of the fastest bowler in the world.That was a really huge six, Nearly 140 plus meters.Chris Lynn was also surprised after hitting the shot and Tait was smiling after smashed back for a massive one. Lynn played a stunning knock in the match and scored cameo 84 against Hobart.Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum hammered Brisbane bowlers to all parts in a classic BBL match.