McCullum blitz seals Thrilling win for New Zealand

New Zealand all rounder and brother of former New Zealand skipper Nathan McCullum sealed a thrilling win for his side in a match against Sri Lanka.









It was an ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka but match was reduced to 23 overs due to rain and it was almost a T20 match.Sri Lanka batted first and put up a good Total on the board and they were bossing the game at one stage when NZ needed 33 from last 13 balls with Required Run Rate jumping all the time.New Zealand lost 6 wickets when McCullum came in to bat and he played some cracking strokes and hit some huge sixes. Kiwi Team needed 20 from last over and McCullum smashed 3 sixes in the over and win his side a thrilling contest.