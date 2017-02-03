Miracle of ALLAH Watch Fish raining in Thailand .







This story of fish raining in Thailand has raised many questions that whether this is a miracle or a warning from God? Some people are spreading different things but reports coming from China suggesting something else.

The fish rain report is True and it did happen but claiming that it is a God’s miracle or a warning, it is not yet sure. According to reports in China, A Truck which was coming with over 13,000 fishes faced an accident and its door of fishes open with which fishes spread everywhere.

But this is not certain that this reason is True or not. These are just the sense of Humans but God knows better.

Watch video below for further details.