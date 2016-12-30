Mitchell Starc breaks the record of most sixes at MCG

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc breaks the record of most sixes at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Starc hit 7 sixes against Pakistan in second Test.









Australia started day 5 with a slim lead and batted superbly in first session to get healthy lead of 181 runs over Pakistan. Australia declare their innings at 624/8Steve Smith played another great knock for his side and build a rapid partnership with Starc. Mitchell Starc batted aggressively and scored a quick fifty in which he smashed 7 big sixes which is a record of most sixes at MCG.Although he got chances as well but he made full use of it. Australia after declaring their innings rolled over Pakistan for 163 runs and sealed a famous victory.Watch Starc 7 sixes in below video …

