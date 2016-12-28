Mohammad Amir 3 cracking fours to Starc, 2nd Test 2016

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir smashed 3 fours to Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc in one over during second Test at Melbourne.









Pakistan won the Toss and batted first on a good MCG wicket. Pakistani openers made a decent start but Sami Aslam got out early. Azhar Ali build some really useful partnerships with all the batters and put Pakistan in a decent position in the match.Pakistan lost 6 wickets in about 270 runs and Amir came in and started playing aggressive shots and played really well just like he played in the Brisbane Test. Amir smashed 3 cracking boundaries to Starc in one over.Amir made quick runs and played better then run a ball in his innings.In 1st Test, Amir scored 48 useful runs for Pakistan.