Mohammad Amir gets big wickets of Roy and Finch in County Match.







Mohammad Amir is in England and playing county cricket after his comeback in Cricket. Amir is a world class bowler and after his really good show with the ball in ICC Champions Trophy, English County sides were very much interested in picking up Amir .

So far, Mohammad Amir’s performance in County cricket is really good and he is picking up wickets on regular basis. This time Amir got wickets of 2 Top players Jason Roy and Aaron Finch .

Watch video …