Mohammad Hafeez match winning 72 vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2017

Hafeez was captaining Pakistan in the 2nd ODI in place of Azhar Ali. Azhar was injured during 1st ODI at Brisbane after which he was ruled out from the second one.All rounder Mohammad Hafeez appointed as captain for the match and he was very impressive with his Tactics. His field placing and bowling changes were spot on.Pakistan bowlers restricted Australia to an average Total and Pakistan chase down the Target of 221 easily inside 47 overs. Hafeez was the star for Pakistan in the batting with 72 runs. Hafeez hit 8 fours in his solid knock. Shoaib Malik also looked brilliant with his quick unbeaten 42 runs.