Mohsin Bhatti Telling reality of Original Milk and Companies Milk

Mohsin Bhatti revealing reality behind open milk and companies milk during a discussion in a Talk show. They were discussing reality behind purity of milk.









Punjab Food Authority checked many samples of milk which is in the markets and most of these samples are in correct and the quality of milk is also not good.Maximum samples were taken from companies milks and majority of that samples were failed according to PFA.Mohsin Bhatti was talking in a show on this matter and he said that the milk which companies are supplying in markets are not good and their quality is also bad. They are mixing different chemicals in their products and damaging health of people as compare to open milk. Mlik which is in the shops is better then these companies milks.