Monster six by Shahid Afridi who broke traffic signal .







Afridi is known for his brilliant hitting in world cricket and he has won many matches for Pakistan with his Amazing hitting. Shahid Afridi is one of the most destructive batsman in cricket and he also holds the record of most sixes in International Cricket.

Afridi is a pure all rounder who can bowl and bat. Afridi made his debut in 1996 and he smashed fastest 100 of cricket in his 2nd match in just 37 balls.

