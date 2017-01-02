Mubasher Lucman revealed that Javed Hashmi received 2 Crore Bribe to introduce Viagra Tablets in Pakistan

Mubasher Lucman revealed that Javed Hashmi received 2 Crore Rs Bribe from an American Company to introduce ‘Viagra Tablets’ in Pakistan.









Mubasher Lucman was Talking in his show on ARY in which he revealed when Javed Hashmi was Health Minister in Nawaz Sharif government in 1997-1999, He introduced Viagra Tablets in Pakistan which created scandal as well at that time. He said that it was also reported that he received 2 Crore Rs as well from that company as Bribe.On these remarks by Mubasher Lucman, The persons sitting with him said that it can be Truth but nothing was cleared at that time. It was just a rumor but it created a scandal. They said that those Tablets benefited many people as well.Watch video …