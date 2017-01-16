Muslim Boy saved girl’s life from Harassment in London

Watch How Muslim boy saved a girl’s life from Harassment. This incident happened in London when people were Traveling in Train.









A girl was Traveling in Train and she was standing in it because of unavailability of seat. A boy came closer to the girl and started touching her on her body. He was physically harassing her in front of people.No body came to rescue girl but suddenly a Muslim boy came and saved life of girl from this harassment. When security and other officers entered in Train, It was revealed that the boy and girl were members of a Team which were doing social experiment on if girl is harassed then what people do to save her.No one saved girl’s life except from Muslim boy.