Muslim Guy from Punjab selected in Indian Idol

Indian Idol is a Top Indian singing show which is very popular all over the world and it has produced many great singers for India.This is Indian Idol’s 9th season and it will be another great season for young Indian singers. A singer from Punjab impressed Indian Idol judges very much. His voice was very unique and loud.His name was Khuda Bakhsh and he was a Punjabi singer who sang a Punjabi song on request of Judges which impressed them alot. Khuda Bakhsh was the first selected singer in this year’s Indian Idol.He got many appreciation from all 3 judges.Watch video …