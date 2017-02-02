Muslims at DFW Airport in America offering prayers in front of all world . Watch these rare footage and share with Muslim brothers .







American people were protesting against their newly elected president Donald Trump at Dallas Airport. People were singing and chanting against Trump.

Many Muslims were also protesting in that rally. During their protest, Muslim boys started offering prayer which was really touching to see. They were offering Namaz on Airport. Americans were also Amazed and they were capturing the scenes on their cameras.

As we all know that Trump banned many Muslim countries citizens from traveling to America. This protest was recorded as a result of this.

This video is going viral on social media. Please watch and share this video with others …