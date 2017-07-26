My mustache is a sign that I belongs to a Pathan Family – Anil Kapoor. Watch video below and share it with others …







Popular Indian star and a versatile legendary actor Anil Kapoor did an interview with Wajahat Saeed Khan in the past in which he describes about his Mustache that why he has this.

Anil Kapoor said that my father, grandfather and parents were from Peshawar and all of my family men have Mustache at their time.

Anil Kapoor’s Interview was an interesting one which you must watch. He said that I try to shave off my mustache but my parents said that you didn’t look good without it.

