Nasir Khan, The Peshawari Express of Pakistan

Watch this Talented guy Nasir Khan in this video below who bowls same like Shoaib Akhtar. His action is very much similar to Shoaib Akhtar.









Shoaib Akhtar was famous for his pace and speed and cricketing world gave him the name of Rawalpindi Express because his speed was as quick as an Express.Now, After Rawalpindi Express, Pakistan got another Express bowler. This time its Peshawari Express and Nasir Khan is new Express bowler in Pakistan who bowls very quick just like Shoaib.His bowling action, run up and style of bowling is very similar to Shoaib Akhtar.Pakistan is always blessed with quality fast bowlers and fast bowling Talent is coming very fast. This is another great Talent who needs proper coaching and grooming.