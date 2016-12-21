Nauman Ejaz and Resham dancing in Urwa and Farhan Wedding

Famous Pakistani celebrities Nauman Ejaz and Resham dancing in Urwa and Farhan Saeed wedding. Both danced Together in the wedding.









Farhan Saeed and Urwa recently got married and their Nikkah was in Badshahi Masjid. Both are now busy in their weding functions.Many Pakistani celebrities partcipated in their wedding and photos and videos of these celebrities are going viral on Internet.Famous Pakistani actors Resham and Nauman Ejaz also were seen in their wedding. Both celebrities danced Together in the wedding. Nauman Ejaz after leaving comedy show Mazaaq Raat was seen first time there.Urwa and Farhan were friends and they did some drama serials as well. Farhan propsed Urwa and she gladly accepted his proposal. Boh are now married. May ALLAH bless them in their life together…