New born baby saying ‘ALLAH ALLAH ALLAH’ – Amazing Miracle. Watch video below and share this miracle with others …







Newly born baby is reciting beautiful name of ALLAH. This is a miracle of ALLAH that a newbly born baby who cannot understand anything is reciting ALLAH, ALLAH, ALLAH after his birth.

This video will Amaze you in which a newly born baby is reciting name of ALLAH and this video is going viral on Internet.

Watch video below and share this miracle of ALLAH with others …