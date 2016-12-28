This New Look of Aleem Dar will make you Happy

This new look of Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar will certainly make you Happy. Aleem Dar was in different look during umpiring in a Test match.









Aleem Dar is supervising Test matches between South Africa and Sri Lanka where Aleem Dar looked in completely different look. Aleem Dar was in a small beard which was looking really nice on him.As a Muslim, Its a good thing for a man to have beard and this new look of Aleem Dar will make his fans very happy. Small beard on Aleem Dar’s face is looking really nice.As we all know that Aleem Dar is a wonderful umpire and he has many fans all over the world due to his umpiring and his kind personality. Aleem Dar also remained ICC Umpire of the Year for almost 3 consecutive years.