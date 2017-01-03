New Song of Arshad Khan (Beparwai) released – Watch Video

New video song of Arshad Khan ‘Beparwai’ released. Arshad Khan and a female model is performing in this video. This is New song of Arshad Khan Chai Wala.









In this video song, Arshad Khan did some bold scenes with the girl which shocked many of his fans. His photos with this girl is going viral on social media and Internet.Recently in his interview, Arshad Khan revealed that his family is not happy with his work and his recent photos are very embarrassing for him as well.He apologized to his fans and said that he will never do this kind of stuff again.The song which caused problems for Arshad Khan ‘Bewarpai’ is launched now. Watch video below and share …