New World Record set in New Zealand domestic T20 match

A T20 match played between Otago and Central Districts in New Zealand T20 championship where a new world record is set in Terms of score in 20 overs.Otago batted first in the match and scored 497 runs in their 20 overs which is a world record. Otago hit 32 sixes and 34 fours in their world record effort.In reply, Central Districts almost chase down the Target but fell short just by a narrow margin. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene played a blinder for CD side and scored 56 ball Ton in a brilliant run chase.Watch some of the Highlights of this match below …