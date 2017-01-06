Om Puri Exposing Indians before his death

Popular Bollywood actor Om Puri exposed Indians badly before his death. Om Puri was talking to media in Lahore when he visited Pakistan.









Om Puri said some really nice worlds for Pakistan and for people of Pakistan. Om Puri said that If Pakistan and India still remained combine then Lahore would be the industry of Bollywood instead of Mumbai.He said that India is the exporter of Cow’s meat and earns dollar against it but when Muslims eat meat of cow, Indian have problems with them.Om Puri said that Pakistanis and Indians are brothers and we must respect each other. Om Puri was a great well wisher of Pakistan and he visited here manier Times but sadly he passed away recently because of Heart attack.