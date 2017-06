Orya Maqbool Jan exposing reality of Mian Sharif’s property. Watch video below and listen what Orya Maqbool said about Nawaz Sharif’s father.







Orya Maqbool Jan is a senior political analyst and in his recent show on Neo channel, Orya Maqbool Jan exposed reality of Mian Sharif’s property.

Orya Maqbool Jan came in the show with some paper evidence and shared the details of Mian Sharif’s property and about his income.

Watch video …