Pakistan gifted Australia 2nd Test match with poor batting

Pakistan wickets package in second innings of second Test at MCG. Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs to secure series.









On the last day of the Melbourne Test, Australian skipper Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc batted really well and compiled a really quick partnership to help Australia to a big lead over Pakistan.Australia declare their first innings just before lunch on 624/8 with 181 run lead.Pakistan lost wicket of Sami Aslam very early and just after lunch wicket of Babar Azam put Pakistan on the back foot. Regular wickets dented Pakistan badly and after that Australia rolled over Pakistan for just 163 runs and secure the victory and series.Australia won by an innings and 18 runs and lead 3-match Test series 2-0