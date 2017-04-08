Pakistan gifted West Indies victory in 1st ODI at Guyana through their poor bowling and fielding performance.







Pakistan batted first in the match and posted a good score of 308 runs on the board. Pakistani batters played well but dot balls makes the difference in the end.

West Indies chase down the Target of 309 very smartly. Jason Mohammad batted superbly and took the game away from Pakistan with his blistering hitting.

West Indies close out the match inside 49 overs and take 1-0 lead in the 3 match ODI series. Pakistani bowling and fielding was very sloppy due to which Pakistan lost a crucial match.

This is the 1st time in West Indies Cricket History that they chased a Total of over 300 run successfully.