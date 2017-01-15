Pakistan winning moments vs Australia, 2nd ODI, MCG

Winning moments of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI at Melbourne. Pakistan beat Australia comfortably by 6 wickets in 2nd ODI and square series.









Australia batted first in the match and posted an average Total of 220 on the board. Pakistani bowlers bowled really well and their combination in bowling was well organized in this ODI. Captaincy of Mohammad Hafeez was also impressive. Amir and Junaid Khan bowled really well upfront in Australian innings.In this run chase, Pakistani openers provided a decent platform and helped Pakistani batsman to get in there and settle themselves. Captain Hafeez played lovely knock of 72 in Pakistan’s innings to help his side to victory. This win is Pakistan’s first after 12 years in Australia in any format. Last time they won a match, it was way back in 2005. Pakistan also ended a 32 year drought after winning this match at MCG.