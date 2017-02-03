Pakistani Actresses start copying Neelam Munir Dance video . Watch this video and share it .







Recently famous Pakistani actress Neelam Munir uploaded her video of dancing in car on Maahi Ve song which is going viral on Internet. After her video gone Viral, Neelam faced heavy criticism by people because of her bold acts in the dance.

People criticized her but her co actresses are also doing the same act which Neelum did. Recently Saba Qamar also uploaded her video in response to Neelam’s video.

Now another famous Pakistani actress uploaded her video on social media in which she is dancing on Rashk-e-Qamar song. This actress did bold acts in her dance and this video is also going viral on Internet …