Pakistani Security Officer became popular in BBL

A Pakistani security guard became famous in Big Bash League. The security officer caught a ball which was coming towards him in a BBL match.









Big Bash League is an Australian T20 League and it is very popular in all over the world. Many Top players from different countries participates in this league.An interesting incident happened in a match during BBL, when a ball was hit for a six by batsman which was coming towards a security officer.Security guard comfortably took the catch and throw the ball into the playing field. It was a very comfortable catch on which crowd and commentators amazed and appreciated that Pakistani security officer.That security guard became famous after this catch in BBL.Watch video …