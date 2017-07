PCB wasting another Talented domestic fast bowler. Watch his Amazing bowling in video below and share it with others …







Tabish Khan is very unlucky bowler as he is picking up wickets in domestic cricket regularly. Tabish Khan’s record in domestic Tournaments is outstanding.

PCB for no reasons is ignoring this young Talent. Recently, PCB gave chances to many young players who showed their skills in International matches.

Inzi and his Team should give chances to Tabish Khan as well .