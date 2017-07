gloo Pakistan surely did not see this coming! Just last week the brand rolled out its new TVC after ages and that too is now in a BIG trouble with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(PEMRA)









In its latest notice, the media-watch has imposed a ban on the TVC over objectionable content.

The TVC sported a strong use of seductive advertising and hence, it could not escape PEMRA’s eye

Read PEMRA’s complete notice here!