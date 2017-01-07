People bashing Talal Chaudhry and Abid Sher Ali in front of Media

People bashing PMLN politicians Talal Chaudhry and Abid Sher Ali in a ceremony where both politicians were addressing to the general public.









Abid Sher Ali is a minister of Power and Electricity whereas Talal Chaudhry is a well known politician from PMLN party. Both senior politicians of government were present at a ceremony where they addressed to the public and talked about policies of govt.People backing Abid Sher Ali and chanting his name but after the speech of Talal Chaudhry, Some old people misbehaved with him and they bashed him in front of media.It is not confirmed what they were saying to Talal Chaudhry but with the reactions of people it was looking like there was some heated words said by people to him.