People of Lahore bashing Maryam Nawaz and Government

Watch How People of Lahore are badly criticizing Maryam Nawaz and government on Gas shortage issue. People were not happy with this issue.









It is a problem in Pakistan that when winter season starts, Gas problems in many cities of Pakistan started and load shedding of gas is a big problem for poor people.Poor people face difficulty and they have to fill their cylinders for gas on which some people criticized government and demanded better availability of gas.A lady criticized PM Nawaz Sharif daughter and said ‘If Maryam Nawaz and her Husband go there and fill their cylinder, Then they will understand our problems’This protest was happened in Lahore area Samanabad where people gathered and recorded their protest against government.Watch video …