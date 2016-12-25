This poor boy doing laboring and helping his mother in Treatment

This small kid is laboring hard un this small age and earning for his home. This is a really brave thing to see such a small kid working.









This small boy cleans cars and earns money for his home and he is also helping his mother in her Treatment. While giving his interview, The small boy said that he will not beg to anyone and he want to work hard and want to earn money. He said that my mother is ill and whatever I earn, I spent it on my mother’s Treatment.The boy said that he believes in working hard and earning. He never begs to anyone and he just wants to get a good job to earn his earnings.Watch video …