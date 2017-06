Young leg spinner of Afghanistan Rashid Khan took 7 wickets against West Indies in an ODI match recently.







Afghanistan is on Tour of West Indies where they are playing limited overs matches against the Windies. In an ODI match Afghanistan Talented leg spinner Rashid khan took 7 wickers for just 18 runs and bamboozled West Indian batting with his superb bowling.

Rashid Khan is a Talented cricketer and he recently impressed many people with his bowling in IPL season.

Watch video …