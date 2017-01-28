Really embarrassing moment for all Pakistani when Nawaz Sharif was in Davis and did speech in poor English . Watch and share it .







Nawaz Sharif was present at World Economic Forum in which representatives from different countries were also present. Host were questioning to Pakistani PM in English on which PM looked confused.

On some occasions, He couldn’t understand the question of the Host that what she is asking. He said to her Please repeat I can’t understand the question.

This was very embarrassing to see a PM of a big state is facing difficulty in delivering answers in English. This was sad for the people living in foreign countries to see their Prime Minister in Hot water in front of International Media.