Legend Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor talking exclusively in Kamran Shahid show.







Rishi Kapoor cleared his stance on social media fight and said that it was just a fun from my side. My intentions were not that I want to hurt someone.

Rishi Kapoor added that after his Tweet, Everyone started criticizing him but he takes all these things lightly and he loves Pakistani people.

