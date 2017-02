Saba Qamar message on recent Neelum Munir viral dance video . Watch Saba Qamar video message in below link and share it .







Popular and well known Pakistani actress Saba Qamar uploaded her video on social media in response to recent dance video Leaked of Neelam Munir.

Saba Qamar in her video said that ‘Neelam, We love you and we are with you’ . This message of Saba came after Neelam Munir faced heavy criticism on her recently leaked video in her car. Neelam was seen dancing on Bollywood song ‘Maahi Ve’

Saba Qamar’s video is also going viral on Internet just like Neelam Munir. People are criticizing Saba Qamar as well on backing Neelam after her dance video …

Watch Saba Qamar’s video message below …