Salman Khan gives Shut Up call to Nana Patekar

Famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan gives great reply to another Bollywood actor Nana Patekar after his negative remarks about Pakistani artists.









Media reporters asked Nana Patekar question related to Pakistani artists on which Nana Patekar said some negative remarks about them. Nana Patekar said that our Army soldiers comes first and it doesn’t matter if Pakistani artists are good or not. When Two countries battle with each other, You must support your country.Commenting on this statement, Salman Khan said that its not right to say negative things about Pakistani artists. We must separate these things because they both are different issues. The attack which happened in Uri was against Terrorists and there is alot of difference in a Terrorist and in an artist.