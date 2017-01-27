Samaa News exposed the Punjab Gourmet’s biggest corruption Scandal on Metro Bus

Samaa News exposing Punjab Government officers scandals in Metro Bus project. This video is an evidence of corruption in Metro Project.







Samaa News reporter in his report said that there are few elements of corruption in Metro Bus Lahore. Audit report of this project raised many questions on Good governance of Punjab Government.In this Audit report, It is stated that around 94 Crore Rupees were supposed to be invested on this project but when media demanded papers of this payment, It was said that all the documents were burnt in LDA Plaza incident.There were also elements of corruption of almost 16 Crore Rupees in Metro Bus project. This all corruption took place under the nose of Shehbaz Sharif. He must take notice of this audit report.