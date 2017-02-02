Sami Ibrahim revealed the real story behind the Justice Azmat Saeed’s heart problem report . Watch more details about this report in below link of video and share it .







Famous political anchor Sami Ibrahim in his show revealed story behind Heart problem of well known judge of Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed.

Sami Ibrahim in his show said that there were many misconceptions and misreporting happened on this situation by some media groups which was very sad to see. Sami Ibrahim collected information on this matter from Sabir Shakir, who is also a well known political analyst.

Sabir Shakir said that Geo News reported that Justice Azmat was given Stents by the Hospital but soon after that, They withdraw from this News on which judges were not happy.

