Sarfraz Ahmed Interview after getting Man of the Match award

Watch interview of Sarfraz after getting his Man of the Match award for playing a match winning knock against Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy match.







While giving his post match views, Sarfraz thanked Almighty ALLAH and said that Mohammad Amir’s innings was really crucial at that time.

Sarfraz said that I just told Amir to play normal cricket and get 3 4 runs in an over. If we score 3 4 runs in an over, Pakistan will win the game InshALLAH.

On drop catches question, Sarfraz said that it is part of game but my 2 drop catches was the help from ALLAH thats why Pakistan won the game.