Sarfraz Ahmed is reciting Naat Sharif in so amazing voice . Watch video and share it with others …







Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif invited Pakistan Team in a ceremony where Pakistan Team was honored on winning ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed recited a beautiful Naat of Amjad Sabri in the ceremony in his beautiful voice …

Watch video …