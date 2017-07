Schedule of Pakistan Tour to New Zealand 2017-18 Announced. Watch video below and take a look at expected schedule of the series .







PCB and Cricket NZ agreed on a limited overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand later this year . According to sources, Pakistan will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20s in NZ.

PCB said that Pakistan will fly for NZ in last week of December and series will end in the last week of January .

