Secret of How Bill Gates wants to decrease population revealed by a Pakistani

A Pakistani revealed dangerous secret of Bill Gates with which he wants to decrease population of world. You will be shocked after watching this.









Bill Gates is a popular American Businessman who is also famous for his charity work but why he does these social works? A Pakistani revealed secret behind Bill Gates social works. This secret is very dangerous with which he want to decrease population of the work from 7 Billion to 3 Billion.He wants to do this dangerous act by Agenda 21. Many Businessmen of the world are working on this Agenda 21 and this is the secret behind decreasing population. This Agenda has 9 points on which they are working.Polio Vaccination which Bill Gates is doing in India and Pakistan are also related to this dangerous Agenda.Watch video …