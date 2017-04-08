Shahid Afridi best bowling spell against Australia in 2009

Watch best bowling spell by Afridi vs Australia in 2009. In this spell Afridi took 6 wickets of the Aussies and destroyed their batting line up.







It was an ODI match between Pakistan and Australia which was played back in 2009 at Dubai. Pakistani star all rounder Shahid Afridi bowled a superb bowling spell against a strong batting line up of Australia.

Although, Australia was not playing with their full strength squad but bowling a spell like that against a world class Team like Australia is always brilliant.

When Afridi came into the bowling, Australian Team was cruising at 95-1 but after a match turning spell by Afridi, Australia rolled over inside a minor score. Afridi took 6 wickets in his spell.

Watch video below …