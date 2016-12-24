Shaun Tait breaks the Stumps in Half, BBL 2016

Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait breaks the middle Stump in half with his brutal delivery to opposition batsman in Big Bash League season 2016-17.









Tait is a brilliant T20 bowler and he is a specialist in this form of the game. Shaun Tait is a dangerous bowler because of his pace and quality bowling.In a match in BBL, Tait bowled a cracking Yorker to opposite batsman Sam Billings. The ball was too quick as the middle stump of the wicket broken in half.Match was stopped due to this and new stumps installed after this super fast delivery by Tait.Shaun Tait plays in different T20 league all over the world and he will be part of Pakistan Super League as well in next February.