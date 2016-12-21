Shoaib Akhtar devastating spell against New Zealand

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar bowled devastating spell against New Zealand in a Test match when Pakistan Toured New Zealand.









As we all know that Shoaib Akhtar was world’s fastest bowler and he has the ability to run through any opposition with his fast bowling.That’s exactly happened with New Zealand in this match. Kiwi Team was doing alright when they were 95/3 and they were looking comfortable but they didn’t know what’s ahead of them.Shoaib ran in and destroyed New Zealand batting line up and in just 8 runs, NZ lost their 7 wickets. Shoaib’s spell was very devastating and it was regarded as best fast bowling in Test cricket.Shoaib bowled with pace and aggression and took plenty of wickets with his Yorker bowling.Watch video …