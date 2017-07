Shoaib Akhtar shares an emotional story of his life when he was a poor cricketer and he didn’t have enough money . Watch video below …







Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar was talking to an Indian anchor on an Indian channel where Shoaib revealed an incident about his past.

Shoaib said that when he was poor, He became friend of a sugarcane seller and he promised to him that when he will play for Pakistan, Shoaib will buy him a sugarcane machine.

Watch what happened when Shoaib became a star .