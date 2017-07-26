Shoaib Akhtar Trained 12 year old fast bowler Faizan Yousuf

12 year old fast bowler Faizan Yousuf got Training from Shoaib Akhtar in England. Watch video below and share it with others …







Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar is very impressed by this young boy . Shoaib said that Faizan has great skills in fast bowling and he is Training really hard.

Shoaib also said that Faizan is really Talented kid and he is faster that him at this young age.

Faizan Yousuf while talking to media said that Shoaib Akhtar is his ideal bowler and he is very happy to get Trained by him .

Watch video …