Shoaib Akhtar unplayable bowling vs Sachin Tendulkar

Watch some unplayable fast bowling of Shoaib Akhtar against India’s great batsman Sachin Tendulkar throughout his career. You will enjoy this video …









Shoaib Akhtar is world’s fastest bowler and he enjoys bowling to Indian players. Shoaib usually gets big wickets of Tendulkar and Dravid whenever Pakistan and India played against each other.This is the collection of some Amazing fast bowling of Shoaib against Tendulkar.Tendulkar normally use to play Akhtar safe because he was a strike bowler and he always gets big players of India so Tendulkar opts for defensive batting against him and in that defense, Tendulakr receives blows on body.In 1999 series between India and Pakistan, Shoaib gets Tendulkar and Dravid on 2 consecutive balls which was very famous.