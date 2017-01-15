Shoaib Malik brilliant 42 vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Melbourne

Experienced Pakistani all rounder Shoaib Malik played a really useful knock of 42 against Australia in second ODI at MCG which helped Pakistan in beating Australia.









Pakistan were given 221 run Target by Australia in second ODI which Pakistan chase down successfully due to good batting display of captain Hafeez and all rounder Shoaib Malik.Hafeez was captaining Pakistan in Azhar Ali’s absence and he performed well with both bat and with his captaincy. His field placings and bowling changes were really well planned.In his batting, Hafeez scored 72 vital runs. Malik also looked in Amazing form. He scored 42 runs with 5 fours and 1 six. Malik’s innings was crucial because Pakistan lost 2 quick wickets when he came in to bat but he played beautifully and guided Pakistan Home.